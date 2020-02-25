US Bancorp DE Has $253,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 645,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE EQC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.