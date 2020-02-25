US Bancorp DE Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 51job were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of 51job by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 51job by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,282,000 after acquiring an additional 326,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 51job by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in 51job by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of 51job stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. 3,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,675. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

