US Bancorp DE Has $213,000 Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.