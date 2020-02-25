US Bancorp DE Has $213,000 Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

