US Bancorp DE Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 132,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 84,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 21,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.