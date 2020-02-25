US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at $85,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 4,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.