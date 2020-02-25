US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,187. Plantronics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.