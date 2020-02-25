US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $142,019. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 150,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.