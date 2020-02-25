US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,538,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,739,000.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. 264,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

