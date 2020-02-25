US Bancorp DE Buys 500 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of CZA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.08 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.