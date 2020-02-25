US Bancorp DE Buys 1,685 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 179.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eHealth were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $96,796,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $32,441,000.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.30.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. 28,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.80. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

