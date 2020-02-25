Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Upwork has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $660,305. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

