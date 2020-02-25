Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

