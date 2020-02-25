Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.