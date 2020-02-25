Universal Health Services (UHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UHS opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

