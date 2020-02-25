Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of UNTY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

