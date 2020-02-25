United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

