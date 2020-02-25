Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL opened at $57.78 on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

