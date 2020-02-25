UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.00

Press coverage about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

UniCredit stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNCFF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

