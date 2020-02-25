Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of UCTT opened at $21.84 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $945.49 million, a PE ratio of -91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 68,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 345,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

