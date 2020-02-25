UBS Group Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.46 ($115.65).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €91.57 ($106.48) on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.54.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.