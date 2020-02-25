UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 156,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

