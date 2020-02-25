UBS Group Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $208.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $154.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Amedisys stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,356. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

