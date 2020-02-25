Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $58.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.98.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,072,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,010,272 shares of company stock valued at $627,136,395.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

