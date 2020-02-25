Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.30.

NYSE:TYL opened at $326.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,228,190 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

