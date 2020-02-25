Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $476.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

