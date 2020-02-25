Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

