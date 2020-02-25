TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 266.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 96,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

