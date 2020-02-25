TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after buying an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 884,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 802,879 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

