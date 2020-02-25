Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

TREX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. 518,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

