Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Transcat worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transcat by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 8,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

