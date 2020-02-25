Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tocagen has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. State Street Corp raised its position in Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tocagen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tocagen by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tocagen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

