TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

