Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tilray and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Tilray has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $82.81.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 331,875 shares of company stock worth $5,705,219. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $1,805,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tilray by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tilray by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

