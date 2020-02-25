Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,117. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

