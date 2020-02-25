The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect The Rubicon Project to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $672.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.62. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

