Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 265,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 131,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

TXN opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

