Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.60

News stories about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a news impact score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

