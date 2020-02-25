TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TeraGo in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.06. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million and a P/E ratio of -19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

