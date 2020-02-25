TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TeraGo in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.