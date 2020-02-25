Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1-19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-3.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.15.

NYSE THC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 88,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,126. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

