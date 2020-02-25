Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,459 shares during the period. Templeton Global Income Fund comprises about 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 23.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 577,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

