Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%.

Shares of TELL opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.