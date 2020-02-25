Teleflex Incorporated to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.42.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $361.59 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 223,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,149,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

