Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TDOC opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

