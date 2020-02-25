Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:TGP opened at $11.85 on Friday. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $935.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

