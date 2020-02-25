TD Securities Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of WMB opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,736,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after buying an additional 938,608 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

