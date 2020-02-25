Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to C$1.10 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

