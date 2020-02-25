T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,933 shares of company stock worth $74,660 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

