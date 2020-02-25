Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.