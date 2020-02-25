Switcheo Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02834959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00223189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00138598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

